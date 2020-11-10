'Not worried at all': Magashule speaks after Hawks confirm warrant of arrest

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he is “not worried” about his scheduled appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday, to face possible charges of corruption.



This comes after the Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that a warrant for his arrest had been signed off in connection with a controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State dating back to 2014...