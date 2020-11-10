Politics

Warrant news fails to spoil Magashule’s by-election party

Hawks on his tail threaten to kill his campaign mood, but many say they will vote for the ruling party on Wednesday

10 November 2020 - 20:29 By Amanda Khoza

The ANC’s final push for votes ahead of the municipal by-elections ended in dramatic fashion as news of an arrest warrant for secretary-general Ace Magashule clouded the party’s campaign.

Flanked by his supporters, Magashule was at first in a jovial mood as he approached a bus terminal parking lot in Soweto, where he was expected to address a group of fewer than 100 supporters...

