Warrant news fails to spoil Magashule’s by-election party

Hawks on his tail threaten to kill his campaign mood, but many say they will vote for the ruling party on Wednesday

The ANC’s final push for votes ahead of the municipal by-elections ended in dramatic fashion as news of an arrest warrant for secretary-general Ace Magashule clouded the party’s campaign.



Flanked by his supporters, Magashule was at first in a jovial mood as he approached a bus terminal parking lot in Soweto, where he was expected to address a group of fewer than 100 supporters...