Politics

All (including Gwede) is up in the air as ANC’s rule steps aside for Magashule

The top six met on Wednesday but say the matter of the party’s SG stepping aside did not come up

11 November 2020 - 21:23

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has assured the party’s top six leaders he would cooperate with law enforcement agencies as they are due to haul him before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday on corruption charges.

This would make Magashule the most senior serving ANC official yet to be charged with corruption stemming from the state capture era...

