We’ll drink to that: Cyril eases lockdown, but warns infections are resurging

There’s good news for booze and travel lovers, but bad news for the Eastern Cape

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
11 November 2020 - 22:22

President Cyril Ramaphosa eased key lockdown restrictions in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening but expressed concern about the Eastern Cape’s risk of a second Covid-19 wave.

After a meeting of cabinet and of the national command council on the coronavirus, Ramaphosa announced that liquor retailers would return to normal trading hours...

