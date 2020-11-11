We’ll drink to that: Cyril eases lockdown, but warns infections are resurging

There’s good news for booze and travel lovers, but bad news for the Eastern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa eased key lockdown restrictions in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening but expressed concern about the Eastern Cape’s risk of a second Covid-19 wave.



After a meeting of cabinet and of the national command council on the coronavirus, Ramaphosa announced that liquor retailers would return to normal trading hours...