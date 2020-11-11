We’ll drink to that: Cyril eases lockdown, but warns infections are resurging
There’s good news for booze and travel lovers, but bad news for the Eastern Cape
11 November 2020 - 22:22
President Cyril Ramaphosa eased key lockdown restrictions in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening but expressed concern about the Eastern Cape’s risk of a second Covid-19 wave.
After a meeting of cabinet and of the national command council on the coronavirus, Ramaphosa announced that liquor retailers would return to normal trading hours...
