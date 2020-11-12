DA has some ‘soul searching’ to do after losing ground in by-elections

For the ANC though, its strong showing is a shot in the arm, says the party's elections head Fikile Mbalula

The governing ANC emerged stronger while the official opposition came out the biggest loser of the hotly contested by-elections held across the country.



Voters in the majority of wards that chose new councillors on Thursday handed their votes to the ruling party despite being battered by allegations of corruption. ..