Zuma wants Zondo recused - but he’s warned he still has to show up
The former president, on the other hand, immediately took exception to the 'bullying' and 'condescending' tone of the warning
12 November 2020 - 19:29
Former president Jacob Zuma has filed his application for the recusal of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as head of the state capture inquiry, just days before the former head of state had been subpoenaed to appear before him.
The filing of Zuma’s application, which is understood to be 100 pages long, comes after the inquiry’s secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, warned Zuma’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, on Wednesday that even if such an application were filed, the former president was still expected to appear for his scheduled appearance on Monday...
