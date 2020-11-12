Zuma’s lawyer slams Zondo commission attempts to ‘bully’ the former president

Commission secretary wants to know for sure whether Zuma will defy a summons to appear next week

The stand-off between former president Jacob Zuma and the Zondo commission heated up again this week.



Just days before he had been summonsed to appear before the commission, the former president’s lawyers and the commission's secretary traded blows in terse letters...