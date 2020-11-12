Zuma’s lawyer slams Zondo commission attempts to ‘bully’ the former president
Commission secretary wants to know for sure whether Zuma will defy a summons to appear next week
12 November 2020 - 08:22
The stand-off between former president Jacob Zuma and the Zondo commission heated up again this week.
Just days before he had been summonsed to appear before the commission, the former president’s lawyers and the commission's secretary traded blows in terse letters...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.