PA is key witness against Magashule in corruption case & charges explained
13 November 2020 - 13:37
The state has secured an ace in its case against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule after his former personal assistant was revealed to have turned state witness.
Moroadi Cholota is a key witness in the case against Magashule as she is said to have been responsible for some transaction requests made on behalf of Magashule...
