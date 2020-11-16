I have never invited Jacob Zuma to my home: Judge Zondo debunks personal relationship
16 November 2020 - 12:17
State capture commission chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on Monday dismissed allegations that he was conflicted from hearing former president Jacob Zuma's testimony because there was “personal history” between them.
According to Zondo, his relationship with Zuma has always been a professional one...
