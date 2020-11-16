Parliament calls on Aaron Motsoaledi to explain Bushiri escape

Parliament's home affairs portfolio committee wants minister Aaron Motsoaledi to explain how Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary left SA without their passports.



Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that the committee will convene an urgent meeting on Tuesday, and has invited Motsoaledi and acting director-general Jackson McKay to explain how was it possible for the Bushiris to leave SA without passports after they were granted bail...