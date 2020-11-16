PODCAST | Zille gets candid with Peter Bruce on EFF and Ntuli’s future

Former FM editor Peter Bruce has kicked off a new podcast series by interviewing DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

Zille talks about the charges against Ace Magashule, how the DA is a different beast today from before, Mbali Ntuli’s future in the party and coalition prospects with the EFF.

Her criticism of the red berets is scathing; she compares red-shirted EFF protesters outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town to Nazi Brownshirts.

Her family, Zille says, was attacked on Kristallnacht in Germany in November 1938. Some were later killed by the Nazis. And Hitler’s party started out small. The comparisons with the EFF, Zille insists, are accurate and profound.

Listen to the interview below: