PODCAST | Zille gets candid with Peter Bruce on EFF and Ntuli’s future

She answers criticism that the DA, by comparing EFF members at Brackenfell High to Nazis, overstepped the mark

16 November 2020 - 20:14
Helen Zille.
A TO ZILLE Helen Zille.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former FM editor Peter Bruce has kicked off a new podcast series by interviewing DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

Zille talks about the charges against Ace Magashule, how the DA is a different beast today from before, Mbali Ntuli’s future in the party and coalition prospects with the EFF.

Her criticism of the red berets is scathing; she compares red-shirted EFF protesters outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town to Nazi Brownshirts. 

Her family, Zille says, was attacked on Kristallnacht in Germany in November 1938. Some were later killed by the Nazis. And Hitler’s party started out small. The comparisons with the EFF, Zille insists, are accurate and profound.

Listen to the interview below:

MORE:

PODCAST | Ace and race: SA's biggest political stories of the week

In this week's Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team, with the help of commissioner Andre Gaum of the SA Human Rights Commission, dive into ...
Politics
3 days ago

LISTEN | Helen Zille defends EFF 'Nazis' claim, compares Malema to Hitler

"That is how Hitler built his support and this is how Julius Malema is building his support."
Politics
7 hours ago

TOM EATON | With its two-faced bull, the DA will get exactly what it’s asking for

The party has been trying for some time to sell a very specific sort of dishonesty as truth
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

