State capture inquiry 'will collapse' if Raymond Zondo steps aside
16 November 2020 - 17:14
State capture inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, former president Jacob Zuma's advocate Muzi Sikhakhane and evidence leader Paul Pretorius all agree: the commission would collapse should Zondo step aside.
This could mean that close to R1bn spent on the commission was for nothing...
