Zuma is not defiant, he is frustrated, advocate Sikhakhane tells Zondo
16 November 2020 - 15:16
Former president Jacob Zuma has no intention to defy the state capture inquiry and its chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, but he is frustrated by how the forum has been conducting itself on testimonies relating to him.
This was argued by Zuma's legal representative, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, during the hearing for Zondo to recuse himself on Monday...
