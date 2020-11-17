1,500 Johannesburg metro officials face prosecution over Covid grant fraud
17 November 2020 - 12:45
More than 1,500 City of Johannesburg officials are facing possible criminal charges after it was found that they had fraudulently benefited from Covid-19 social relief grants.
This was revealed by Johannesburg executive mayor Geoff Makhubo on Tuesday after an internal investigation which has uncovered fraud and corruption by the city’s employees...
