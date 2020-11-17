Bushiri: Motsoaledi reveals Chakwera's plane was searched twice by Hawks

The Hawks searched Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera's presidential plane twice before it departed SA to ensure Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were not on board.



This is according to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who assured MPs on Tuesday that the Bushiris did not leave in the presidential plane, nor did they leave SA through any of its ports of entry, and they did not use any of Bushiri's five passports...