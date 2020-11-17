Why was Malawi president’s flight delayed ... and were the Bushiris involved?

Malawian and SA authorities have conflicting explanations, as president’s aide denies he knows the prophet

It remains a mystery exactly what took place hours before Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera left SA soil on Friday after bilateral talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa.



At the centre of the speculation is the alleged refusal at the last minute by the SA law-enforcement agencies to allow Chakwera to leave the country with his entire entourage from the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria, “citing unspecified security reasons”...