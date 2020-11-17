Why was Malawi president’s flight delayed ... and were the Bushiris involved?
Malawian and SA authorities have conflicting explanations, as president’s aide denies he knows the prophet
17 November 2020 - 19:26
It remains a mystery exactly what took place hours before Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera left SA soil on Friday after bilateral talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
At the centre of the speculation is the alleged refusal at the last minute by the SA law-enforcement agencies to allow Chakwera to leave the country with his entire entourage from the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria, “citing unspecified security reasons”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.