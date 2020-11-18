Eastern Cape MEC Xolile Nqatha blames political factions for derailing fight against corruption

Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha has blamed factional politics for thwarting a bid by his department to curtail graft at municipalities.



Addressing the standing committee on public accounts in parliament, Nqatha blamed factions at local councils for shielding each other from adverse investigative findings in a number of reports compiled and endorsed by his department...