Friend or faux? We were pals no matter what Zondo says, insists Zuma

Former president claims judge is ‘being less than candid’ as decision on recusal is postponed to Thursday

Chair of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo was “being less than candid” about his relationship with Jacob Zuma, said the former president in an affidavit on Wednesday.



After receiving the affidavit, Zondo, scheduled to hand down a ruling on whether he would recuse himself at 3pm, postponed the ruling to consider it. The commission said the ruling would be given at 10am on Thursday morning...