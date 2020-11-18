Politics

Friend or faux? We were pals no matter what Zondo says, insists Zuma

Former president claims judge is ‘being less than candid’ as decision on recusal is postponed to Thursday

18 November 2020 - 20:22 By Franny Rabkin

Chair of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo was “being less than candid” about his relationship with Jacob Zuma, said the former president in an affidavit on Wednesday.

After receiving the affidavit, Zondo, scheduled to hand down a ruling on whether he would recuse himself at 3pm, postponed the ruling to consider it. The commission said the ruling would be given at 10am on Thursday morning...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Irked defence minister turns tables on 'Jetgate' MPs who also got 'free rides' Politics
  2. Friend or faux? We were pals no matter what Zondo says, insists Zuma Politics
  3. When the cents come marching in: 50 firms pledge to invest in SA Politics
  4. 'I dispute we were not friends, we met several times': Zuma on Zondo Politics
  5. Eastern Cape MEC Xolile Nqatha blames political factions for derailing fight ... Politics

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application

Related articles

  1. FRANNY RABKIN | CR17 campaign donations are none of the EFF’s business: ... News
  2. FRANNY RABKIN | Hate speech clause not ambiguous, SAHRC tells ConCourt News
  3. 'I dispute we were not friends, we met several times': Zuma on Zondo Politics
  4. Zuma is not defiant, he is frustrated, advocate Sikhakhane tells Zondo Politics
X