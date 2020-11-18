Interpol, SA & Malawi should ensure Bushiris come back to face charges, DA says
18 November 2020 - 12:29
The DA has called on Interpol and SA and Malawian authorities to facilitate a smooth extradition process for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.
This follows the arrest of the couple in Malawi on Wednesday morning after they said they would hand themselves over to Malawian law enforcement authorities...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.