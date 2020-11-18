Politics

Interpol, SA & Malawi should ensure Bushiris come back to face charges, DA says

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
18 November 2020 - 12:29

The DA has called on Interpol and SA and Malawian authorities to facilitate a smooth extradition process for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

This follows the arrest of the couple in Malawi on Wednesday morning after they said they would hand themselves over to Malawian law enforcement authorities...

