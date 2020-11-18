Irked defence minister turns tables on 'Jetgate' MPs who also got 'free rides'
18 November 2020 - 20:30
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has turned the tables on opposition MPs, suggesting they had no right to criticise her for giving “a lift” to ANC cadres to Zimbabwe on a state-owned jet as she had done the same for them.
Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday during the appearance of ministers in the cabinet's peace and security cluster...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.