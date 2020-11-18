Politics

Irked defence minister turns tables on 'Jetgate' MPs who also got 'free rides'

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
18 November 2020 - 20:30

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has turned the tables on opposition MPs, suggesting they had no right to criticise her for giving “a lift” to ANC cadres to Zimbabwe on a state-owned jet as she had done the same for them.

Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday during the appearance of ministers in the cabinet's peace and security cluster...

