Thuli Madonsela, Frank Chikane & Barney Pityana in running for lotteries commission board chair position
18 November 2020 - 13:16
Three prominent South Africans are in the running for the position of chairperson of the board of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
The three candidates are former public protector Thuli Madonsela, struggle stalwart and former director-general in the presidency Reverend Frank Chikane, and human rights lawyer and academic Barney Pityana...
