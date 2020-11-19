Controversial former editor hired as minister's spin doctor
19 November 2020 - 06:00
A controversial former editor of the Sunday Independent and the Citizen has reinvented himself as a government spin doctor, emerging as the latest spokesperson for human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Steven Motale was appointed as Sisulu's new spokesperson after the sudden resignation of incumbent Yonela Diko, who is now serving a resignation notice and was due to vacate office at the end of the month...
