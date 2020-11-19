Politics

SABC retrenchments: Deputy minister Pinky Kekana accuses SABC bosses of not engaging in good faith

19 November 2020 - 07:08 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA

Deputy minister of communications Pinky Kekana has accused SABC bosses of engaging the government in bad faith in relation to the mooted retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

Kekana told a meeting of the National Assembly's portfolio committee on communications that they found out with the rest of the country that the SABC was going ahead with the retrenchment of about 400 employees...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.





