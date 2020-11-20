DA clears Bonginkosi Madikizela of Masizole Mnqasela 'murder plot'

The DA has cleared its Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela of allegations of plotting to kill his rival Masizole Mnqasela, who is standing against him at the party's provincial congress this weekend.



This follows an investigation into the matter by the party's federal legal commission after Madikizela lodged a formal complaint about Mnqasela's allegations...