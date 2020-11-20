Gloves off in DA Western Cape race as candidates wrangle over assassination plot
20 November 2020 - 17:54
With just a few hours to go before the DA's Western Cape elective congress, the gloves are off between the two main leadership candidates Bonginkosi Madikizela and Masizole Mnqasela over allegations of a murder plot.
The party cleared Madikizela, the current DA leader, on Friday over allegations that he paid known gang leaders as part of a plot to kill his opponent, Mnqasela...
