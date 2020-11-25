Politics

ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order

Party says it will appeal judgment rather than pay Durban-based company

25 November 2020 - 17:22

The legal battle between the ANC and Ezulweni Investments over the more than R102m the party owes the firm for election posters seems far from over.

This is despite a South Gauteng High Court ruling ordering the ANC to pay its debt to Ezulweni for services rendered in relation to its 2019 election campaign...

