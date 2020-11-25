ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order

Party says it will appeal judgment rather than pay Durban-based company

The legal battle between the ANC and Ezulweni Investments over the more than R102m the party owes the firm for election posters seems far from over.



This is despite a South Gauteng High Court ruling ordering the ANC to pay its debt to Ezulweni for services rendered in relation to its 2019 election campaign...