EFF threatens court challenge to parliamentary rules on errant MPs

16 EFF MPs are facing charges for attempting to prevent public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget speech last year

In July last year, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to be whisked to safety as EFF MPs charged towards him in an attempt to prevent him from delivering his annual budget speech.



Now, nearly 18 months later, the EFF has said it will go to court to challenge the parliamentary rules and laws the institution is relying on to discipline the MPs involved in the fracas...