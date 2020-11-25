EFF threatens court challenge to parliamentary rules on errant MPs
16 EFF MPs are facing charges for attempting to prevent public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget speech last year
25 November 2020 - 16:53
In July last year, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to be whisked to safety as EFF MPs charged towards him in an attempt to prevent him from delivering his annual budget speech.
Now, nearly 18 months later, the EFF has said it will go to court to challenge the parliamentary rules and laws the institution is relying on to discipline the MPs involved in the fracas...
