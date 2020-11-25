Politics

State capture: Zizi Kodwa fingered for multiple 'suspicious' payments

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
25 November 2020 - 11:59

State security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa was fingered on Wednesday for allegedly having benefitted from "suspicious" payments to the tune of R325,000 from businessman Jehan Mackay.

This emerged during the testimony of Steven Powell from ENS Forensics, who is giving evidence about EOH at the state capture inquiry...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



