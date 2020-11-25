State capture: Zizi Kodwa fingered for multiple 'suspicious' payments
25 November 2020 - 11:59
State security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa was fingered on Wednesday for allegedly having benefitted from "suspicious" payments to the tune of R325,000 from businessman Jehan Mackay.
This emerged during the testimony of Steven Powell from ENS Forensics, who is giving evidence about EOH at the state capture inquiry...
