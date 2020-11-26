Politics

Geoff Makhubo accused of using 'influence' to secure ANC donations

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
26 November 2020 - 06:30

Johannesburg executive mayor Geoff Makhubo is under the microscope for having used his “influence” to source donations for the ANC in the region from tech company EOH in exchange of channelling city tenders to the tech giant.

This emerged at the Zondo commission on Wednesday during the testimony of ENS Forensics’ Steven Powell...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Geoff Makhubo accused of using 'influence' to secure ANC donations Politics
  2. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics
  3. EFF threatens court challenge to parliamentary rules on errant MPs Politics
  4. State capture: Zizi Kodwa fingered for multiple 'suspicious' payments Politics
  5. Former Denel boss admits mistake in giving contract to Gupta-linked firm Politics

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. State capture: Zizi Kodwa fingered for multiple 'suspicious' payments Politics
X