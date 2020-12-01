Politics

Lungisa and RET faction take no prisoners in Covid blame game

Controversial release of former ANC councillor turns into an opportunity to lay into Ramaphosa’s leadership

01 December 2020 - 20:03 By Nomazima Nkosi and Naziziphiwo Buso

Emboldened by former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa’s early release from prison, leaders aligned with the radical economic transformation (RET) brigade took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, blaming the Covid-19 crisis in the Eastern Cape on his allies.

ANC leaders who supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s failed ANC presidency bid took turns in hitting out at not only Ramaphosa, but also his allies. They took aim at Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane and the party’s Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, saying they had completely failed to lead...

