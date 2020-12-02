Politics

ATM’s no-confidence motion against Cyril flails as it sets hopes on secret ballot

If a court application for a secret ballot isn’t made before debate, party says they will ask for session to be postponed

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
02 December 2020 - 20:29

Voting on the first motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa may not go ahead as scheduled on Thursday after its sponsoring party approached the Western Cape High Court seeking to force the use of a secret ballot.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula said he had filed an urgent application in the high court, asking it to instruct national assembly speaker Thandi Modise to allow MPs to have secret ballots in this vote. ..

