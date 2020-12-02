New Gauteng health MEC gets top team ... and she’s going to need it
Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi replaces Bandile Masuku in a department plagued by corruption and maladministration
02 December 2020 - 19:51
The new Gauteng health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, comes into office with a team of six highly experienced external health care professionals tasked with helping her turn around the fortunes of the troubled department.
Observers have suggested the team of experts would come in handy for Mokgethi given her below par performance in her previous portfolio of social development, where she did not impress...
