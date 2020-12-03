Cyril puts hotspot Bay in the dry dock, but initiation season will go ahead

Nelson Mandela Bay’s curfew will revert to 10pm to 4am and alcohol sales have been restricted

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape are due to spend the festive season and Christmas under a stricter lockdown as their city became the first to be declared a Covid-19 hotspot.



Those in the neighbouring Garden Route of the Western Cape have been spared for now, despite that area also being flagged among three in the country experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 infections...