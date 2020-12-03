It all comes out in the wash: Guptas’ shady deals laid bare by ‘solid’ evidence
Paul Holden tells state capture inquiry how a R283m Free State government investment ballooned to R880m
03 December 2020 - 21:16
Explosive financial records from offshore Gupta-registered companies, international banks and the Reserve Bank have blown the lid off how the family allegedly plundered a R283m Free State government investment for Estina Dairy Farm and squirrelled the money away overseas.
Delivering evidence before the state capture inquiry on Thursday, Paul Holden revealed how the investment from the Free State provincial government had, through “a complex money-washing scheme”, ballooned to R880m...
