Politics

Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
03 December 2020 - 16:18

The African Transformation Movement's postponed motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa is to be sent to the National Assembly programming committee (NAPC) for reconsideration.

Speaker Thandi Modise made the announcement after she granted the ATM's request for the motion to be put on hold...

