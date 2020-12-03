Zuma ‘actively attacking’ Zondo commission, Constitutional Court told
The state capture inquiry is asking SA’s highest court to force the ex-president to obey a new summons
03 December 2020 - 20:19
Former President Jacob Zuma was not only avoiding giving evidence before the state capture inquiry — he was “actively attacking the legitimacy and credibility of the commission, its chairperson and its work”.
This is according to commission secretary Itumeleng Mosala in an affidavit filed before the Constitutional Court...
