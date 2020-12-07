‘How have we come to this?’ Cyril admits the ANC is torn in two
Ramaphosa says unity is important but should not be confused with accommodating corruption or wrongdoing
07 December 2020 - 20:14
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has effectively conceded that the party’s top leadership is divided, saying the governing party was “increasingly appearing to be like an organisation at war with itself”.
Ramaphosa pulled no punches as he delivered a frank assessment of the state of the party at the last 2020 meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC)...
