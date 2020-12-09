Politics

AG blames unstable systems and ill-discipline for poor Covid relief delivery

‘We could have achieved much more,’ says new auditor-general after second Covid relief funds audit

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
09 December 2020 - 19:37

Government initiatives to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown were undermined by the state’s failure to have stable systems and discipline in place.

Instead, these initiatives landed in an environment of compromised internal controls which minimised their effectiveness...

