ANC gave another good showing in this week’s by-elections

It nabs five new wards and retains 12, as the DA downplays its loss of an outright majority in Oudtshoorn

The ANC has again emerged as the biggest winner in this year’s second by-elections after it clinched five new wards and retained 12.



In Wednesday’s by-elections, 24 wards were up for grabs across 17 municipalities. The ANC only lost one ward, in Overstrand municipality in the Western Cape, to the Land Party...