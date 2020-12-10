Politics

ANC gave another good showing in this week’s by-elections

It nabs five new wards and retains 12, as the DA downplays its loss of an outright majority in Oudtshoorn

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
10 December 2020 - 14:21

The ANC has again emerged as the biggest winner in this year’s second by-elections after it clinched five new wards and retained 12.

In Wednesday’s by-elections, 24 wards were up for grabs across 17 municipalities. The ANC only lost one ward, in Overstrand municipality in the Western Cape, to the Land Party...

