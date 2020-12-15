ANALYSIS | The ANC and the Ace Magashule conundrum

Two years after deciding former president Jacob Zuma's fate, the NEC will now have to decide the fate of one of his strongest allies

It was Valentine’s Day eve 2018 when the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) officially recalled the then-president Jacob Zuma.



At the time, the highly divided NEC was just two months into its term after being elected at the party’s 54th national conference in Nasrec. The divisions in the structure, which is the highest decision-making body between conference, could not be any clearer. The officials, however, managed to put their differences aside and agreed to deliver the news to Zuma that it was about time he left office...