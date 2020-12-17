Politics

R38,000 per day? That’s the cost of the Zondo inquiry’s lawyers

The commission’s major cost drivers are its legal fees and investigators’ costs, parliamentary committee hears

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
17 December 2020 - 18:08

The top legal minds leading evidence in the Zondo commission of inquiry cost the commission up to R38,000 per day for the highest paid senior counsel.

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, better known as the Zondo commission, has cost the taxpayer more than R700m since it was established in August 2018 with legal costs and investigations identified as its main cost drivers...

