I’m no delinquent, says Cyril as commission questions his no-show
Ramaphosa has called for people to respect the IC, but, when called upon, failed to appear before it himself
11 January 2021 - 19:59
The ANC and the presidency have opted to remain mum on questions around the controversial letter President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent to the party’s integrity commission on their criticism about his failure to appear before them.
It emerged on Sunday night that Ramaphosa had written a scathing letter to the commission just three days before Christmas, in which he objected to its leaked report about his alleged conduct...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.