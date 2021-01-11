I’m no delinquent, says Cyril as commission questions his no-show

Ramaphosa has called for people to respect the IC, but, when called upon, failed to appear before it himself

The ANC and the presidency have opted to remain mum on questions around the controversial letter President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent to the party’s integrity commission on their criticism about his failure to appear before them.



It emerged on Sunday night that Ramaphosa had written a scathing letter to the commission just three days before Christmas, in which he objected to its leaked report about his alleged conduct...