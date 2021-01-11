IN FULL | Vaccines, booze ban and new curfew times: Ramaphosa's full address to SA

Given the massive global demand for vaccines and the vastly greater purchasing power of wealthier countries, we are exploring all avenues to get as many vaccine doses as soon as possible.

While there are several promising negotiations with a number of different manufacturers that still need to be concluded, we have to date secured 20 million doses to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year.

We will make further announcements as we conclude our negotiations with vaccine manufacturers.

The second part of our strategy is to identify the priority groups that need to be vaccinated as we receive vaccine doses throughout the year.

In Phase 1, with the first batch of vaccines, we will prioritise around 1.2 million front line health workers.

In Phase 2, when more vaccines arrive, we will prioritise essential workers such as teachers, police, municipal workers and other frontline personnel. We will also prioritise people in institutions like old age homes, shelters and prisons, people over 60 years of age and adults with co-morbidities. The total number we plan to reach in this phase is around 16 million people.

In Phase 3, with increased manufacturer supplies, we will then vaccinate the remaining adult population of approximately 22.5 million people.

We will then have reached around 40 million South Africans, which is considered to approximate herd immunity.

The third part of our strategy is to distribute the vaccines throughout the country and to administer them to those who have been identified to receive them.

We have established a national co-ordinating committee, which brings together key government departments, the private sector and other stakeholders to oversee the implementation of our national strategy.

We will administer vaccinations through hospitals, clinics, outreach services and mobile clinics, and private settings such as doctor’s offices, pharmacies and work places.

We have had several engagements with stakeholders in recent weeks to ensure a co-ordinated and inclusive vaccination campaign.

An inclusive partnership has been formed between government, medical schemes and the private sector to support the acquisition, funding and distribution of vaccines.

We see a vital role for organised labour, traditional leaders and the religious community in the dissemination of accurate information on vaccines and in ensuring optimal participation in the vaccine programme.

We welcome the contributions made by civil society, academics and others towards the development of an effective national strategy, even when such contributions have been critical of government.

We are integrating the full resources and capacity of our country into a single effort directed at making vaccines available.

This collaboration, which is among the most significant of its kind in our history, is essential as we work to gather in solidarity to win the war against COVID-19.

There are still some in our country who are sceptical about vaccines, and there is much disinformation and conspiracy theories being spread about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Yet vaccines have been used to eradicate diseases such as small pox and polio. Children get vaccinated routinely against many diseases such as mumps, measles rubella, and travellers are often vaccinated against diseases like yellow fever.

Every vaccine that will be used in our programme will have to be approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, which applies stringent scientific standards to ensure the safety and efficacy of any drug or treatment.

SA’s vaccine strategy is well under way.

Understandably, we all want to know when the vaccines will be arriving.

As we work to secure the supply of sufficient doses in the midst of a huge global demand, we will do everything possible to ensure that the process is transparent and that all information is available.

I call on all South Africans to be part of the monumental undertaking to roll-out the coronavirus vaccine. Though it will be difficult, complex and often frustrating, it is vital that we do this together, for the sake of our country and for the wellbeing of all our people.

As we travel together along the path to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, we must never lose sight of the need to act urgently and decisively to end the violence that men perpetrate against women and children. Gender-based violence and femicide is our country’s second pandemic.

Plans to implement social and behavioural change interventions are take shaping. For example, government has been collaborating with several civil society formations to sensitise taxi drivers and taxi marshals on gender awareness, gender norms, toxic masculinity and GBVF in an effort to change behaviour.

In another example, faith-based organisations have initiated a campaign to sensitise religious leaders on patriarchy, gender-based violence and the church. This includes a programme where leaders are trained to accompany survivors of gender-based violence from the time they report the incident until they are referred for further service. Faith activists are also trained to support women through the court process.

Efforts are under way to support women’s economic empowerment especially during this period of Covid-19. This includes training for business women to enable them to access public procurement opportunities.

To end harassment at work, SA is in the process of ratifying ILO Convention 190, which establishes a global standard for protection of women and other vulnerable groups in the world of work.