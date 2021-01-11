Will they or won’t they? Cyril says there is concern about reopening schools

Union says department must think carefully about it as many pupils did not complete the 2020 academic year

Cyril Ramaphosa offered little clarity on Monday evening on whether schools would open on January 25, as concerns remain about the Covid-19 second wave, hinting that an announcement was imminent.



“As schools and other educational institutions prepare to begin the new academic year, there is understandably concern about whether this is advisable in the midst of a second wave of infections,” the president said in a televised address to the nation...