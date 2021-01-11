Politics

Will they or won’t they? Cyril says there is concern about reopening schools

Union says department must think carefully about it as many pupils did not complete the 2020 academic year

11 January 2021 - 21:59

Cyril Ramaphosa offered little clarity on Monday evening on whether schools would open on January 25, as concerns remain about the Covid-19 second wave, hinting that an announcement was imminent.

“As schools and other educational institutions prepare to begin the new academic year, there is understandably concern about whether this is advisable in the midst of a second wave of infections,” the president said in a televised address to the nation...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Will they or won’t they? Cyril says there is concern about reopening schools Politics
  2. IN FULL | Vaccines, booze ban and new curfew times: Ramaphosa's full address to ... Politics
  3. I’m no delinquent, says Cyril as commission questions his no-show Politics
  4. RECORDED | Ramaphosa speaks to the nation Politics
  5. ANC ‘at risk of losing power’: documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. Schools for rich battle with their sums News
  2. Bleak year ahead for Eastern Cape schools with budget slashed South Africa
  3. Parents worry as crowded Kenyan schools reopen after coronavirus shutdown Africa
  4. The sharpening of pencils: Stationery price wars as back-to-school season begins News
X