PODCAST | Tougher lockdown restrictions won’t work, says top vaccinologist

Shabir Madhi says without a vaccine rollout, all they will do is delay infections that might occur in the near future

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
12 January 2021 - 20:43

South African vaccinologist Shabir Madhi says strengthened lockdown restrictions won’t work in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge with Peter Bruce.

We have to keep people outdoors, he says, warning that we will only know in a few weeks whether vaccines will be effective against the new South African variant of the coronavirus.

However, there is clear evidence that antibodies produced in people infected in the first wave last year are up to 10 times less potent against the new variant than they were against the original.

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
