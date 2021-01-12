Transactions, not transmissions! NDZ warns banks over ‘superspreader’ ATMs

The minister sets her sights on banks, which will now be expected to keep their machines Covid-safe or face legal action

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has issued a stern warning to banks, telling them to provide sanitisers at their ATMs or face the might of the law.



She said should a bank fail to follow the new regulations, it would be liable to a fine and its bosses may be sentenced to six months in prison, or both, in line with the lockdown regulations...