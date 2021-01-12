Transactions, not transmissions! NDZ warns banks over ‘superspreader’ ATMs
The minister sets her sights on banks, which will now be expected to keep their machines Covid-safe or face legal action
12 January 2021 - 19:12
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has issued a stern warning to banks, telling them to provide sanitisers at their ATMs or face the might of the law.
She said should a bank fail to follow the new regulations, it would be liable to a fine and its bosses may be sentenced to six months in prison, or both, in line with the lockdown regulations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.