Human ’til the end: SA mourns the loss ANC ‘father figure’ Jackson Mthembu
His last tweets before he succumbed to the virus show his strength in the face of Covid scepticism
21 January 2021 - 20:15
“They are human too.”
These were the last words minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu tweeted to his more than 425,000 followers, as he faced up to Covid-19 scepticism, after he publicly stated that he had tested positive on January 11...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.