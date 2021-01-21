Human ’til the end: SA mourns the loss ANC ‘father figure’ Jackson Mthembu

His last tweets before he succumbed to the virus show his strength in the face of Covid scepticism

“They are human too.”



These were the last words minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu tweeted to his more than 425,000 followers, as he faced up to Covid-19 scepticism, after he publicly stated that he had tested positive on January 11...