Zuma gave the woema to the SSA’s dirtiest dealings, state capture probe told

He pocketed millions, wanted to handle judges and bribe journalists, Sydney Mufamadi says in jaw-dropping testimony

Former president Jacob Zuma, as the head of state and ANC boss, turned the State Security Agency (SSA) into his personal fiefdom, the state capture inquiry heard on Monday.



If Zuma was not allegedly financially benefiting from SSA coffers, he was using the agency to persecute his enemies and thwart public dissent against his administration or provide protection to his political allies...