Politics

Gwede Mantashe Foundation axes its COO

26 January 2021 - 11:46

The foundation belonging to mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has fired its COO for dragging it into his financial scandals.

The Gwede Mantashe Foundation on Tuesday announced that it had “relieved” Caswell Mokoena “of his duties, so as to allow him to deal” with his financial matters...

