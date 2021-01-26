Politics

Write or wrong? ‘No concrete proof of SSA sins, but there’s still evidence’

Acting SSA DG Loyiso Jafta tells Zondo he has strong circumstantial evidence, but nothing in writing

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
26 January 2021 - 20:23

There is nothing in writing to prove this week’s state capture allegations against former president Jacob Zuma, the Zondo commission heard on Tuesday.

In fact, the state capture inquiry was advised that SA make it law that instructions from politicians to technocrats be done in writing...

